Hot and humid day with afternoon storms possible

Posted at 7:07 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 07:07:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s. The humidity will increase with a few storms possible this afternoon and evening. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and quite warm overnight, with lows in the mid 70s.

There will be a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe storms each afternoon through at least Thursday, with storm chances increasing through the end of the workweek. With higher humidity, storms can produce heavy rain and of course gusty winds. Temperatures will range from the low 90s to the upper 80s right through Saturday.

