A hot, but dry Independence Day

Posted at 7:31 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 07:31:38-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Independence Day (the 4th) will offer plenty of sunshine, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and somewhat lower humidity. It will be warm and humid for the fireworks displays Monday night.

A rather unsettled period will develop beginning Tuesday, with storm chances each afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

