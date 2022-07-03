Storms few and far between on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A shower or two may be around during the morning, but the focus for storms on Sunday will shift south into southern Virginia. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

There will be plenty of clouds on Sunday, mixing with periods of sunshine. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s to around 90. There is a marginal risk for severe weather south of Richmond, with the main threat being strong, gusty winds.

Independence Day (the 4th) looks mainly dry across the region, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90. While we can't completely rule out an isolated thunderstorm late in the day, the chances are 10% or less. It will be warm and humid for the fireworks displays Monday night.

A rather unsettled period will develop beginning Tuesday, with storm chances each afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tropical Storm Colin formed near the South Carolina coast early Saturday morning, with strong wind gusts and some rain near the coast. However, the heaviest rain and most significant wind has been off the coast and will remain there as the system is losing some organization. It will ultimately shift out into the Atlantic and is likely to dissipate by Monday.

Tropical Storm Bonnie moved into the eastern Pacific, making it a rare "crossover" storm that maintains its name from the Atlantic Basin into the Eastern Pacific Basin. We're also monitoring a disturbance over the eastern Caribbean that has a low chance for development over the next few days.

