RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Our weather will become a little unsettled with a chance for storms each day.

Our best chance for rain will be late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. The chance for storms will shift into southern Virginia Sunday, and continues to appear low on Independence Day.

Tropical Storm Bonnie formed Friday morning in the far southwest Caribbean, and should make landfall near the Costa Rica/Nicaragua line. Bonnie is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it crosses Central America, making it a rare "crossover" storm that maintains its name from the Atlantic Basin into the Eastern Pacific Basin.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.