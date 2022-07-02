Watch Now
Our best chance for rain will be late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. The chance for storms will shift into southern Virginia Sunday, and continues to appear low on Independence Day.
Posted at 7:16 AM, Jul 02, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Our weather will become a little unsettled with a chance for storms each day.

Tropical Storm Bonnie formed Friday morning in the far southwest Caribbean, and should make landfall near the Costa Rica/Nicaragua line. Bonnie is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it crosses Central America, making it a rare "crossover" storm that maintains its name from the Atlantic Basin into the Eastern Pacific Basin.

