Dense fog Tuesday morning before rain moves back in

RICHMOND, Va. — Early fog could cause some early travel issues Tuesday morning then rain will develop along and behind a cold front arriving later in the morning. The rain will be most likely fall between 9 AM and 1 PM, with cloudy skies late this afternoon. High temperatures will occur in the early morning, with slowly falling temperatures throughout the day. Any chance for wintry weather will be confined to far northwest Virginia.

Another round of moisture will arrive later tonight into Wednesday morning, and with colder air in place, rain will become a wintry mix before sunrise. Little to no accumulation is expected. Surface temperatures will be a little above freezing around Richmond, so slick areas will be limited to elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses. The precip should end by mid-morning Wednesday, with skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Another wave of rain is possible Thursday, and there's a slim chance for a few wet snowflakes to mix in. Dry weather is expected Friday as much colder and drier air begins to move into the region. Highs Saturday could remain below freezing in some areas, despite mostly sunny skies.

The pattern for Sunday is highly uncertain at this time, but there remains a low chance for some rain and/or a wintry mix in central Virginia. Mostly sunny and dry weather is expected next Monday.

