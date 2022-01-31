Monday will be the coldest day this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be intervals of clouds and sunshine for the first half of this week. Highs will be in the mid 40s today, the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday, and low to mid 50s on Wednesday.

The warmest day will likely be Thursday, when temperatures reach the low and mid 60s. An approaching cold front will bring the threat for a few late day showers on Thursday.

Rain chances will be higher Thursday night into Friday. While temperatures are likely to be in the 50s at daybreak Friday, they will dip quickly through the 40s into the 30s during the afternoon. The winds will pick up as well, with the arrival of another push of cold air.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Next Sunday looks dry as well, with readings rebounding into the low 40s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

