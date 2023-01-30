An unsettled week that could see some snowflakes

RICHMOND, Va. --Showers will continue through sunrise Monday morning. Skies will brighten Monday afternoon and it will be a mild start to the week. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Colder air will then filter into the region for the rest of the week and it will be unsettled at times. Highs will average in the low to mid 40s. A front will settle to our south, with waves of moisture moving by from time to time. The exact timing of each batch of moisture is somewhat uncertain, but one round looks likely Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, with another Thursday and Thursday night.

The precipitation is likely to be all rain from Metro Richmond south, although a few flakes may mix in here and there. The chances of a mix are higher to the north and west of Richmond.

The precipitation should be over early Friday morning, and dry weather is expected later Friday through much of next weekend.

A shot of colder air will arrive Friday night into Saturday. Lows will be in the teens, and highs will be in the 30s. Temperatures will rebound back into the 40s on Sunday.

