Less windy today, staying cold

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a very cold morning with temps in the single digits and teens. The wind is fairly light, but still enough to create an additional wind chill in some areas.

Sunshine will mix with increasing cloudiness today, and it will be a lot less windy. Highs will be in the 30s. Some flurries are possible in western VA.

Tonight won't be quite as cold, but lows will still be in the teens and 20s. Areas with snow cover could dip to around 10°.

There will be intervals of clouds and sunshine for the first half of the week ahead. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s on Monday, the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday, and low to mid 50s on Wednesday.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers on Thursday. It will be warm with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Rain chances will be higher Thursday night into Friday. A cold front will pass on Friday, causing temps to crash by Friday afternoon. There may be enough cold air for some wet flakes to mix in before the rain ends, and it will turn windy.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and colder with highs 35-40.

