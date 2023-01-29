Some showers moving through today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase this morning, and there will be the chance of some showers today. The best chance for showers in the metro will be from around noon through 5 p.m. Highs will range from the upper 40s northwest to the upper 50s southeast.

There will be some clouds around and the chance for some showers tonight into Monday morning. The best chance for showers will be in far southern and southeastern VA. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Clouds will decrease Monday afternoon. It will be a warm day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It will be unsettled Tuesday through Friday with highs in the 40s.

There will be showers around on Tuesday into Tuesday night. Some mixed precipitation is possible north of Richmond, but no accumulation is expected.

Rain chances will be a bit lower on Wednesday, before ramping back up on Thursday into Thursday night. Some wet flakes may mix in again, mostly north of Richmond.

Precipitation will exit Friday morning, and dry weather is expected later Friday through Sunday morning.

A shot of colder air will arrive Friday night into Saturday. Lows will be in the teens, and highs will be in the 30s. Highs will be back in the 40s on Sunday. The day is looking dry, but some is possible by Sunday evening or Sunday night.

