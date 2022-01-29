Blustery today with stinging wind chills

Click here for the latest winter weather alerts

RICHMOND, Va. -- The nor'easter is passing well to our east. There will be some leftover flurries and snow showers the next few hours. Additional accumulations will occur in far eastern VA. Surface road temps stayed near or just above freezing during much of the snowfall, so many roads in central Virginia are not snow-covered. However, with temps dropping this morning, any wet and untreated surfaces will become icy.

Clouds will decrease from west to east today. Winds will gust over 30 mph in much of the region, with some gusts of 40+ mph occurring along the coast. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s, but the wind chills will be in the single digits and teens much of the day.

Tonight will be clear and quite cold with lows in the single digits and teens. Winds will be much lighter, but some locations could see some wind chills near or below zero, especially in western VA.

Sunday will be chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s. Winds will switch to the southwest and remain near or below 10 mph most of the day.

Temperatures will jump quite a bit during the week ahead. Highs will be in the 40s Monday, the lower 50s Tuesday, the mid to upper 50s Wednesday, and the 60s on Thursday.

A cold front will bring some showers Thursday into Friday. As colder air moves in Friday, there could be a few wet flakes before the precipitation shuts off.

Highs next weekend will be in the 30s and 40s.

