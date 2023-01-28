Sunny and mild today; a few showers Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a mostly sunny and mild day with highs ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Clouds will increase Sunday morning, and a few showers will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for the metro, but closer to 50 well northwest of Richmond.

Showers will exit to the southeast Monday morning, with clouds decreasing in the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

A colder pattern will settle in for the rest of the week with highs in the 40s.

The week ahead will be unsettled, with a series of storms or disturbances tracking near or just south of our area. There will be a chance of showers each day. It may be cold enough for a few wet flakes to mix in on a few of these days, mostly north of Richmond. Since the energy that will form these storms are 2,500-3,000 miles away, the computer models have really been struggling with the finer details for the coming week, and each day or model run brings a new variety of solutions. While there is the potential for some snow during the week, the overall pattern and temperature profiles are more supportive for all rain or mostly rain. We will have further updates over the next few days.

