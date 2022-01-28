Here are the snow total predictions for this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be cloudy today with a high in the low to mid 40s.

A storm developing off the Mid-Atlantic coast will track well to our east tonight into Saturday. Precipitation should start as some rain showers or a mix by mid-afternoon to the northwest, and that will move into the metro towards evening. As colder air moves in, it will be all snow this evening, and it will last through daybreak Saturday. Snow will taper off by late morning or midday, and clouds will decrease in the afternoon.

Most of our area will see at least a coating to one inch. Central and eastern VA are under a Winter Weather Advisory. The I-95 corridor will see 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, with the best chance for 2-3" east of I-95. Eastern VA will see at least 3 inches of snow, but there is the potential for 6 or more inches, especially right along the coast, where there is a Winter Storm Warning. Winds will increase Saturday morning with some gusts over 30 mph possible in central VA, and over 40 mph at the coast. This could result in some power outages.

It will be dry and cold Sunday, but temperatures will moderate the rest of next week. Highs will be in the 40s Monday, around 50 Tuesday, in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday, and the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday. Rain showers will move through with a cold front on Thursday, and highs will be back into the 40s and 50s later next week.

