Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Sunshine for Friday and Saturday, clouds move in Sunday

Posted at 7:07 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 07:08:57-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be sunny and seasonably cool with highs 45-50.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, and a few light showers are possible by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

A few showers will be around Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning, followed by clearing Monday afternoon.

Next week will remain unsettled with showers and potentially a wintry mix Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be another opportunity for wintry weather late next week. Keep in mind, any model solution beyond a week in advance is typically very unreliable. We'll continue to track the pattern and update the forecast over the next several days.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone