Sunshine for Friday and Saturday, clouds move in Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be sunny and seasonably cool with highs 45-50.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, and a few light showers are possible by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

A few showers will be around Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning, followed by clearing Monday afternoon.

Next week will remain unsettled with showers and potentially a wintry mix Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be another opportunity for wintry weather late next week. Keep in mind, any model solution beyond a week in advance is typically very unreliable. We'll continue to track the pattern and update the forecast over the next several days.

