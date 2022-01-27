Another winter storm blowing in Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny and continued cold, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We are tracking the potential for another winter storm to develop Friday into Friday night. This storm has not formed yet, so the track isn't locked in as of yet. The storm's proximity to the coast, which the computer model solutions greatly vary, will determine the amount of snow we get.

Precipitation should start as some snow or rain and snow Friday evening. It will be all snow Friday night through daybreak Saturday. Snow will taper off by late morning or midday Saturday.

As of now, it looks like at least some light snow will affect the entire viewing area. It also appears that areas east of I-95, especially closer to the coast, will have the best chance for multiple inches of snow. Again, this is how it looks as of right now. The finer details will be refined quite a bit over the next few days. The main storm has not formed yet, and the precipitation will not be here for over 48 more hours.

It will be dry and cold Sunday, but temperatures will moderate the rest of next week. Some computer models are showing the potential for some 60° highs by late next week.

