Breezy and dry weather Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect sunshine early Thursday, with variably cloudy skies by midday through the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s. It will be breezy as well, with winds gusting between 20-30 mph. Friday will feature cool sunshine, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 40s for most of Virginia.

Mostly sunny and milder weather is expected Saturday, with increasing clouds on Sunday. Patchy light rain will be possible late Sunday through early Monday morning.

Dry weather will resume next Tuesday, with rain likely returning to the area Wednesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.