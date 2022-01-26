There could be more snow on the way

RICHMOND, Va. -- Arctic air has settled into Central Virginia. Today will be mostly sunny and cold, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wind chill values will remain at or below freezing almost all day. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low near 17°. Thursday will be a sunny and cold day, with highs in the upper 30s and a few low 40s.

Another opportunity for snow in VA arrives Friday into Saturday, with the potential for significant accumulating snow. What is fairly certain at this time, is that a powerful nor'easter will develop off the Mid-Atlantic coast early this weekend and will become intense as it moves through New England, with blizzard conditions probable in that area. What is far less certain is the impact it will have on Virginia as it is in its early hours of development. What will limit our snowfall potential is a low that delays strengthening until it is too far north and/or east of the Commonwealth. What to look for this far out are trends and consistency, and both are favoring snow for central and eastern VA Friday night into midday Saturday.

The two pieces of upper-level energy that will congeal into the main upper-level trough responsible for the surface low/nor'easter to form are over the Aleutians and British Columbia. There's a lot of territory to cover, and there will certainly be changes to the track and intensity solutions over the next few days.

