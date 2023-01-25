Rain likely for all of Virginia Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will begin by late morning and continue into early evening on Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Temperatures will start in the lower 30s then very slowly climb into the 50s. A brief period of wintry weather will occur along and west of the Blue Ridge, and a low-end threat for severe weather will exist in southeast Hampton Roads. The rain will end early Wednesday evening, with clearing skies by Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies, with cooler 40s on tap for Friday.

As of now, next weekend looks dry, although there will be increasing cloudiness on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Another storm system could bring patchy light rain to the area Monday morning.

