A brief warm-up Tuesday before arctic air returns

RICHMOND, Va. -- Light southwesterly winds will help boost today's high temperatures into the lower 50s, under mostly cloudy skies. Arctic air will return to Virginia tonight, with lows falling into the low 20s and highs in the mid 30s Wednesday despite plenty of sunshine. Cold and dry weather will continue Thursday as Arctic high pressure remains in place over the region.

Low pressure will develop Friday into Saturday off the Mid-Atlantic coast, and should rapidly strengthen into a nor'easter. The current depicted track would bring a mix of rain and snow to the area late Friday, with some snow on Saturday. There is still a good possibility of the low developing too far east to bring us much if any snow.

Dry and cold weather is expected Sunday and next Monday to wrap up the month of January.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

