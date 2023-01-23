A few lingering showers in the morning, but the sun returns Monday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be a few lingering showers early this morning, with some clearing late morning into the afternoon. It will be a breezy day with wind gusts to 25mph and a high temperature in the lower 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the upper 20s.

We're in for a nice sunny day Tuesday, but our next storm system will bring more rain on Wednesday. There could be a wintry mix over the higher elevations of western and northwestern VA. This round of precipitation should depart by Thursday morning and we'll be dry for the end of the week. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s, with cooler 40s on tap for Friday.

As of now, next weekend looks dry, although there will be increasing cloudiness on Sunday. Highs will be in the low and mid 50s, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

