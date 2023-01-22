Colder today with rain moving in

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will spread in from the south this morning through midday. There may be a brief period of sleet north and west of Richmond, but it will transition to rain. We will see some occasional batches of rain move through during the day and into the evening. Temps will stay in the 30s to around 40 well northwest of Richmond through the afternoon, with lower 40s in the metro, and some 50s in far southeastern VA. Our highs for the day will likely occur during the evening. A winter weather advisory is in effect for western and southwestern VA for some sleet and freezing rain.

Rain will exit Monday morning, followed by sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Another system will bring rain on Wednesday. This could start as a wintry mix in northwestern VA.

It will be dry Thursday into next weekend.

