Less than 1" of additional snow Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be a mostly cloudy and very cold day, with most areas remaining below freezing throughout the day. An upper-level trough will move through the area tonight, spreading snow over southern and southeastern Virginia, where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. Light amounts of snow will be possible in the Richmond area, and everything that falls will stick given the very cold temperatures. Snow will end before sunrise Saturday with mostly sunny and cold conditions throughout the day.

Dry and cold weather is expected Sunday and Monday under partly cloudy skies. A storm system will move into the region on Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain to all areas. The pattern of dry and cold weather will resume Wednesday through Friday of next week.

