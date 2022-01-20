Rain to to change to snow around noon Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. — Snow will return to the area midday today as a much colder pattern takes shape over the region. Rain will develop early this morning, and will transition to snow by late morning, likely after 10 AM in Richmond. Snow could be heavy at times, but will be falling into surface temperatures a little above freezing. The snow will taper by late afternoon, with a broad area of central Virginia in a 1-3” snowfall range, including RVA. Temperatures will fall below freezing around sunset, which could lead to slick travel during the evening commute.

Tonight through most of Friday will be dry, but very cold, with lows in the low 20s. Black ice will be likely early Friday as moisture left over from Thursday's snow will freeze on untreated surfaces.

Another round of snow will be possible late Friday, likely after dark. This second event continues to trend farther southeast, and it’s possible Richmond will get less than an inch of snow. A few inches will be possible around Emporia northeast through Williamsburg. Totals over 4” will be limited to Hampton Roads/Norfolk/Va Beach area. Snow will end by 7 AM Saturday.

Much of next week will be dry and cold, with a chance of rain on Thursday.

