Foggy Monday morning, then mostly sunny, mild day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be another very mild day, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The warmth will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures around 70. Skies will become cloudy on Tuesday and there may be an isolated afternoon shower or two well north and west of Richmond. Showers will become more likely over the area later Tuesday night and Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible Wednesday afternoon.

This next system may be slow to clear the area on Thursday, so clouds will linger and we may still see an isolated shower or two. It will be a bit cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.

The cooler trend continues Friday into next weekend, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. As of now, next weekend looks dry.

