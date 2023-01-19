Thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scattered showers will be possible by early Thursday morning, and on an occasional basis during the day. A few thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday afternoon and evening. The high will reach the low to mid 60s.

Dry and mild weather will resume Friday, but colder air will move into the region this weekend. Expect dry conditions Saturday, with a good chance for rain Sunday. Some mixed precipitation will be possible near and west of the Blue Ridge Sunday.

Dry and seasonably cool weather is expected early next week. Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area next Wednesday, with another round of wintry weather possible near and west of the Blue Ridge.

