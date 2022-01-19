Potential for snow increasing Thursday and Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly sunny Wednesday, and increasing southwesterly winds will boost temperatures into the low to mid 50s.

Rain will move into central Virginia overnight tonight into tomorrow morning ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will move through the area after sunrise, with a change from rain to snow expected across central Virginia. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, from the low 40s at sunrise to around freezing at sunset.

Friday will be a frigid day, with highs remaining in the 20s. There continues to be the potential for a coastal low pressure system to bring significant snow to the region, especially south and east of Richmond.

A deep upper-level trough will keep very cold air in place this weekend into early next week.

