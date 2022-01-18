When we could see more wintry weather this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be sunny and seasonably cold, with highs in the mid 40s. Southerly winds will help push temperatures into the low to mid 50s on Wednesday, which will be the warmest weather we will experience for at least a week.

A cold front will move into the area Thursday morning, bringing us the potential for showers which will change to snow before ending. This will likely bring some light accumulations to parts of Central Virginia.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the weather pattern late this week, but enough of a signal to suggest the potential for a winter storm to affect the area Friday into Saturday. We are still several days away, so no changes to travel plans or activities should be made at this time. We'll continue to track the pattern and will keep you advised as to what to expect.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

