Rain through midday Tuesday

Posted at 7:02 AM, Jan 17, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will start out very light before dawn, then be a bit more steady throughout the morning. Showers will be gone by early afternoon.
Total rainfall can range to between .10-.30". The high will be in the low to mid 50s.

The warm-up will continue for the midweek period, with highs in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. We'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, with rain chances coming back into play on Thursday. There will likely be some morning rain Thursday, then a potential break, with a few more showers and even thunderstorms later on.

Friday and Saturday will be dry. A return to some showers is possible next Sunday. Highs Friday will be near 60, with readings in the low 50s on Saturday.

