Snow flurries possible throughout the day

RICHMOND, Va. -- As this winter storms moves northward, the winds will continue to be rather strong, with occasional gusts up to 40 mph possible. Most roads in the metro will be wet or slushy, but a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses are possible. Areas well west of Richmond will continue with icy issues through morning.

Today will start with a little sun, but the clouds will fill back in during the afternoon and a few stray flurries are possible. It will be rather blustery, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Dry weather will be with us Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday and the low to mid 50s on Wednesday. A cold front will bring a few rain showers Wednesday night. This front could end with snow showers during the morning on Thursday. Much colder air will move in for the end of the week, with highs in the low to mid 30s and overnight lows in the teens. We're keeping a close eye out for later Friday into the weekend, as the overall pattern suggests another system may develop to our south and move off the coast.

