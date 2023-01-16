A milder Monday, rain early Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly sunny Monday with a high temperature in the mid 50s. Clouds move in tonight with showers developing late. The low will be in the upper 30s.

Rain will move through Tuesday morning through midday, with drier weather returning in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The warm-up will continue for the midweek period, with highs in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. We'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, with rain chances coming back into play on Thursday. There will likely be some morning rain Thursday, then a potential break, with a few more showers and even thunderstorms later on.

Friday and Saturday will be dry. A return to some showers is possible next Sunday. Highs Friday will be near 60, with readings in the low 50s over the weekend.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.