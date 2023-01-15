Sunny today; big warm-up this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a mainly clear and cold morning. Temperatures are in the 20s, and wind chills are in the teens and lower 20s.

We will see lots of sunshine today, and it will still be a little breezy. Highs will reach 45-50. Wind chills will be in the 20s to lower 30s this morning, and in the 30s to lower 40s this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s. Some isolated upper teens are possible in our coldest outlying locations.

Monday will have sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Some showers will move through Tuesday morning through midday, with drier weather returning in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday will have some rain around in the morning, and then the chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s.

Friday and Saturday will be dry. Some showers will be around next Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s.

