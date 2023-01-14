Breezy and colder today

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure to our south is keeping clouds around this morning, along with the chance for a few flurries.

Sunshine will mix with variable cloudiness this afternoon. There will be more clouds in eastern VA. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, but areas that stay cloudier may fall just shy of 40. Wind chills will be in the 20s & 30s. Winds will gust over 25 mph in central VA, with higher gusts near the coast.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday will be sunny and a little breezy with highs 45-50.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

A weak system will pass on Tuesday with the chance of a few scattered showers. High will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

A larger storm will bring rain to the area Thursday into Thursday night. A few thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but if the system slows down and doesn't arrive until late in the day, it will be a bit warmer.

It will be dry Friday and Saturday. As of now, it looks like rain will move in for next Sunday.

