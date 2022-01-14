Four different types of precipitation expected Sunday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become partly sunny today with a high near 50°, northwesterly winds will increase by afternoon and evening. Arctic air will return to the region tonight night into Saturday, with lows falling into the low 20 Saturday morning. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid 30s Saturday afternoon.

A nor'easter will develop Sunday, spreading snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain across Virginia. A snow to mix to rain scenario still appears to be likely for the Richmond area, with a few inches of slushy snow by the time the storm ends early Monday morning. Far western Virginia will see deep snow which could exceed a foot in the mountains.

Dry and cool weather is expected for much of next week, with a few flurries possible on Thursday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

