Morning rain, then a little sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few leftover showers are possible early Friday morning, followed by a little sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s. It will be a little breezy at times as colder air begins to settle in for the weekend.

There is a very slight chance of a few flurries Saturday morning, otherwise the weekend will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows Saturday night will be in the 20s for metro, with some teens north and west.

Highs will be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, and the 60s Wednesday-Friday. A few showers are possible Tuesday, with a better chance of rain Thursday.

