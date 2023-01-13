Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Morning rain, then a little sunshine

Posted at 7:07 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 07:07:21-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few leftover showers are possible early Friday morning, followed by a little sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s. It will be a little breezy at times as colder air begins to settle in for the weekend.

There is a very slight chance of a few flurries Saturday morning, otherwise the weekend will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows Saturday night will be in the 20s for metro, with some teens north and west.

Highs will be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, and the 60s Wednesday-Friday. A few showers are possible Tuesday, with a better chance of rain Thursday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone