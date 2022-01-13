Mild temperatures with more clouds Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday with high temperatures slightly above average. Look for highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s tonight. Friday will start out mostly cloudy then give way to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s.

Arctic high pressure over the eastern Great Lakes will strengthen late this week, pushing a cold front through Virginia Friday evening. Cold and dry weather is expected Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will likely on reach the mid to upper 30s.

An area of low pressure will develop over the Southeast U.S. Saturday, strengthening to a nor'easter over Virginia Sunday. The nor'easter will spread snow into the area initially, with a changeover to a wintry mix and then to rain Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Cool and dry weather will return to the area in the wake of this system early next week.

