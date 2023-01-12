Warmer today with rain later

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be cloudy and warmer with a high in the lower 60s. Late afternoon showers will be possible with steadier rain developing after sunset. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question. Scattered showers will continue overnight with rain ending by sunrise Friday. The low tonight will be near 50°.

Skies will clear early Friday with clouds returning during the day, with a high in the mid 50s.

The weekend will be cooler and dry with highs in the 40s.

Next week will start out warmer with highs in the 50s and another chance for rain by next Tuesday.

