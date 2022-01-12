Tracking another potential Winter Storm in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Winds will increase out of the southwest during the day today, boosting temperatures into the upper 40s by afternoon. Seasonably cool and dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move into the area Saturday, keeping highs in the 30s. Low pressure will develop over the northern Gulf coast states Sunday, spreading precipitation into Virginia.

The track and intensity of this system are still far from certain, but there is a chance a nor'easter will develop and move up the east coast.

The impact to Virginia would be heavy snow, rain, and a wintry mix, all depending on location. The system will move northeast of the area by midday Monday.

We'll continue to provide information as the details become clearer and more reliable.

