Cold Sunshine Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Arctic high pressure will continue to settle into the region Tuesday, bringing very cold and dry weather to Virginia. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid 30s today, despite full sunshine. A light northwesterly breeze will keep wind chill values below freezing throughout the day.

Temperatures will modify Wednesday as southwesterly winds return to the area. Medium range models continue to suggest the development of an area of low pressure across the Mid-Atlantic and/or Southeast that could result in snow for Virginia this weekend. The timing, track, and intensity is all uncertain at this time, so any impact to our area at this point is just speculative. We'll continue to track the latest pattern and let you know when a reliable solution emerges.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

