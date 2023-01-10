Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday as high pressure remains our dominant feature. The high will be in the lower 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid and upper 20s.

Dry weather will continue Wednesday, with a chilly morning and comfortable afternoon in the low and mid 50s.

The next storm will bring thickening cloud cover on Thursday, with a few showers possible by later in the day. Rain is likely Thursday night into early Friday morning, with a few scattered showers lingering on Friday, particularly during the first half of the day. It will be mild Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

At this time, it appears next weekend will be cool and dry. Highs will be in the upper 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s.

