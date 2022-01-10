A very chilly start to the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny, but there will be a chilly breeze. It will be quite a bit colder, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens.

Tomorrow will be sunny and quite cold with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s. These will be the coldest high temperatures since last February. Lows Tuesday night will be back in the teens.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures rebounding into the low and mid 40s during the afternoon. Thursday will be bring more clouds and possibly an isolated shower or two with an upper level disturbance swinging across the Mid-Atlantic. Afternoon highs will be around 50.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Then another system will impact the region this weekend. Some showers are possible later Saturday into Saturday night as a cold front moves in. At this time, there is a hint of a potential storm showing up on our model data. This could set the stage for some steadier rain changing to snow for the second half of the weekend. This definitely bears watching, as it could bring the possibility of more accumulating snow.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

