A very mild start to 2023

RICHMOND, Va. -- New Year's Day will bring partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Monday will be mostly sunny, with highs again in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will be around 70 Tuesday and Wednesday, with skies becoming cloudy on Tuesday. There may be an isolated afternoon shower to the north and west of Richmond. Then showers will increase over the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible Wednesday afternoon.

This system may be slow to clear the area on Thursday, so clouds will linger and we may still see an isolated shower or two. It will be quite a bit cooler, with temperatures in the mid 50s.

The cooler trend continues Friday into next weekend, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50, and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

