Turning rainy by late today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase and thicken across the region today. There is the slight chance of a shower through early afternoon, mainly well west of I-95. (A winter weather advisory is in effect for far northwestern VA this morning for the chance of freezing rain, but that will not affect our viewing area.) Rain chances will ramp up from west to east this afternoon into this evening. The best chance for a steadier rain in the metro will occur after 4 p.m. Highs will range from the mid/upper 40s northwest to the upper 50s/lower 60s far southeast.

It will be rainy this evening, with rain tapering off around or a little after midnight in the metro. Lows will then fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by daybreak.

Monday will turn mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows Monday night will drop into the teens.

Tuesday will be sunny and quite cold with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. These will be the coldest high temps since last February. Lows Tuesday night will be in the teens, but some single digits are possible northwest.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs around 50. A little disturbance may cause a sprinkle in a spot or two.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

A cold front will pass next weekend. This will bring the chance of some showers late Saturday into Saturday night. As the system departs early Sunday, rain showers may mix with a few snow showers before ending. Highs next weekend will be in the 40s.

