Rain increasing this afternoon, a few flakes possible in some areas

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching storm system will increase the clouds this morning. Some spotty light showers or flurries are possible by late morning, with highest chances to the far west and southwest.

Rain will increase rapidly later this afternoon into this evening. Highs today will range from the upper 30s far west to some mid 40s southeast. It may be cold enough in some areas for some mix or wet flakes, mostly well north and west of Richmond. Surface temperatures will stay above freezing, but isolated areas to the far north and west could get a grassy coating if they get a steadier snow shower for an hour or so. Otherwise, for most of our region, it will just be rain with about 1/4" to 1/2" possible.

Rain will taper off overnight, and skies will clear Monday morning. We will see sunshine tomorrow with highs back into the low and mid 50s.

We will see sun with variable cloudiness Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday will turn mostly cloudy. A shower is possible by late evening, with more showers arriving Thursday night.

Friday will have some rain at times as a storm moves into the region. Highs will be 55-60.

The storm will push to our east this weekend, but may remain close enough to bring a few scattered showers Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

