Sunny and cold

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear morning with temps in the teens and lower 20s. We will have a sunny and chilly day. Winds will be a lot lighter today, with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

Temperatures this evening will drop into the upper teens to mid 20s through midnight, and then rise a little overnight under mostly clear skies.

Clouds will increase and thicken Sunday morning. There is a chance of a shower or two through midday, with rain chances increasing from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s. Rain will exit around midnight or so.

Monday will turn mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows Monday night will be in the teens to lower 20s.

Tuesday will be sunny and quite cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. Some locations farther northwest may stay in the upper 20s. Lows Tuesday night will be 10-19 for much of the region.

It will be mainly dry Wednesday through Friday. A moisture-starved disturbance may cause a few flurries Wednesday night. Highs will be in the upper 30s/lower 40s Wednesday, and near 50 Thursday and Friday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center