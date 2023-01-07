Sun today, rain moves in Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some clouds around this morning, with more clouds in far southern VA. Skies will become mostly sunny today. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight will be clear with lows in the 20s to around 30.

Sunday will have some sun early, but clouds will rapidly increase. Some rain will move in during the afternoon hours, turning steadier by evening. Highs will range from the mid/upper 30s far northwest to some upper 40s far southeast. There could be some mixed precip or wet flakes, mostly well northwest of Richmond. Any areas that get snow showers may see a grassy coating if the ground gets cold enough, but the odds of that are low.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Dry weather is expected through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A bigger storm will impact the region Friday into Friday night. With the expected track, we should stay in the warm sector of the storm, so we will just see rain with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Rainfall could total over an inch.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.