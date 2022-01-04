Cloudy and a little warmer today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be a partly sunny and seasonally cool day, with another storm system moving into the area by nighttime . This storm system will produce mostly snow, with 1 to 3 inches of snow occurring across a large part of Virginia. The snow will end in most areas near or a little before sunrise Friday, with scattered flurries possible into late morning..

Saturday will be sunny and cold, but more rain is likely Sunday afternoon and evening. A strong cold front will move through the region Monday morning, bringing cold and dry air back to Virginia.

