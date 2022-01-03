Snow will taper Monday afternoon

WINTER STORM WARNING

RICHMOND, Va. -- A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through 4 p.m. and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for areas south and east.

Snow will begin to taper this afternoon and be gone by around 3 p.m. Winds will remain gusty through the early evening before becoming much lighter tonight. The next weather story will be the cold and refreezing tonight. Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the mid and upper teens by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 40°.

