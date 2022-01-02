Warm today, winter storm tonight into Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Steady rain will push to the east this morning, leading to a mostly cloudy day. There will be the chance of a shower during the afternoon. Temps were in the 70s overnight, but are now in the 50s and 60s. Highs this afternoon will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

Rain returns for this evening, and will turn heavier overnight. As cold air moves in closer to daybreak, the rain will mix with some sleet and snow, then eventually changeover to all wet snow. We are expecting a period of snow into mid-morning, before the system departs and we clear out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s.

Click here for the latest winter alerts for tonight and Monday

Snowfall accumulations of a few inches are possible in most areas. Accumulations will mainly be on the grass, but roads may turn a little slick or slushy by late morning. Snowfall amounts will be minimal well southeast of Richmond, will total a few inches in the metro, and could exceed 4 inches north and northwest of Richmond.

It will be cold Monday night with temperatures in the teens.

Dry weather is expected most of the week, but a few rain or snow showers will be possible Thursday night and Friday morning.

