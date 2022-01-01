A very warm weekend with periods of rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a mild morning with some areas of fog. There will be a batch of rainfall that moves through this morning through midday. An isolated storm is possible. The main chance of rain will shift into northern VA this afternoon, and some breaks in the clouds will occur elsewhere. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon and evening. It will be very warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s far north to some mid 70s far south.

The next wave of rain will arrive later tonight and last into Sunday morning. It will be breezy and very warm overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday morning will be rainy at times, with drier weather returning in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A wave of low pressure will go southeast of our area Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain will return Sunday evening and last into Sunday night. As cold air gets infused into this system, the rain will mix with some sleet and snow, and may turn over to all snow for a few hours near sunrise Monday. Since the ground will be very warm and wet, the odds of any accumulations are quite low. If we get a good burst of snow showers, it may be enough to coat grassy surfaces. It will clear out quickly on Monday, and it will be a cold and windy afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, and wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s.

Monday night will be quite cold with lows from the mid teens to the lower 20s.

Dry weather is expected Tuesday-Thursday. A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers or flakes Thursday night into Friday morning.

