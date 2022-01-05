It isn't the last you've seen of snow this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cold high pressure will remain in place early today, while temperature hover near freezing. Showers will occur over sub-freezing surface air, producing a glaze of ice in some areas of central Virginia. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 AM until 9 AM for the freezing rain expected to occur. The rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy and milder weather, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday will be a variably cloudy and seasonally cool day, with another storm system moving into the area by Thursday night. This storm system will produce mostly snow, with 1 to 3 inches of snow occurring across a large part of Virginia. The snow will end in most areas near or a little before sunrise Friday.

Saturday will be sunny and cold, but more rain is likely Sunday afternoon and evening. A strong cold front will move through the region Monday morning, bringing cold and dry air back to Virginia.

