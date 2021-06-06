A muggy week with scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Muggy Monday with dew point temps in the lower 70s. Skies will be partly sunny today with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Scattered storms will be possible between 2pm & 6pm this afternoon.

The week ahead will be quite muggy with some storms possible each afternoon and early evening. These storms will be scattered, so not all locations will see rain every day. Due to the muggy air, any storm that develops will produce torrential downpours. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Thursday, with readings a few degrees lower by the end of the week. Overnight lows will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

